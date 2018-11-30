Second suspect in Napa bar fight that left woman seriously injured in custody, police say

Napa police say James Faulkenberry is now in custody in connection with a bar fight. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. --
Napa police say James Faulkenberry is now in custody in connection with a bar fight.



Police said he turned himself in Thursday night. Authorities were searching for Faulkenberry following this fight. It happened almost two weeks ago at Stone's Sports bar in Napa.

RELATED: Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar

Investigators say Faulkenberry and another man, Juan Rojas, punched and kicked a woman several times.

Both men are now in custody.
