Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills during holiday season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Secret Service is warning about fake $100 bills as the holiday season gets into full swing.

South Philadelphia 7-Eleven store owner Vincent Emmanuel said it's like the Grinch that has struck his shop time and time again.

"These bills look so good, it's even better than the real ones," said Emmanuel.



Over the last few days, Emmanuel's store got burned by schemers who used several thousand dollars of fake bills to buy pre-paid Visa and MasterCards.

"And the clerk behind the counter is always busy. By the time the person realizes that it's a fake bill, the person is out the door," said Emmanuel.

Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills during the holiday season. dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on December 10, 2019.



And he is not alone.

Authorities report that a number of businesses have been hit by the bogus $100 bills and other counterfeit money, as well.

The counterfeiters have also figured out how to avoid detection by the marker pens that show whether a bill is fake or not.

"Sometimes they bleach the $1 bill and they print $5 or $20 on top of that and when you use the pen, it doesn't work, it shows that its good currency," said Emmanuel.
But now, those behind the latest fake $100 bills may be using an all-new technology: 3D printers.



"You gotta check that $100 bill, check that $50 bill, check that $20 bill because this is the holiday season, you can't do nothing but be extra careful," Emmanuel said.

The Secret Service estimates roughly $50,000 in counterfeit money is passed weekly through the Philadelphia region.

If there is any question as to whether the currency you have is genuine, contact your bank or local Secret Service office.

The Secret Service shares these tips to help you spot fake cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamoneysecret servicefraudcounterfeit
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Show More
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News