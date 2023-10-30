Pregnancy spa in northwest Fresno helping expectant moms relax

Central Valley moms to be are getting pampered thanks to the couple behind Secret Stork Ultrasound and Pregnancy Spa.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kiley Firpo is 36 weeks pregnant with baby number two. In addition to IV therapy, she is getting a sneak peek at her little girl before she makes her debut.

"Last time I brought my mom, my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law," she said. "It was fun for everyone to get to see other than just Michael and I at our normal doctors' appointments."

Secret Stork Ultrasound and Pregnancy Spa has expanded in size and services at Palm near Shaw in Northwest Fresno.

It's become part of the gender reveal experience for Valley families. Blue and pink lighting can help break the exciting news in-house, or you can save the celebration for home.

"We have gender reveal cannons, we have large confetti balloons that are fun to pop," says Sonographer Mika Pope-Allred.

Keepsakes in the form of heartbeat animals and photo frames help capture the miracle of motherhood.

It's all a dream come true for Mika and Stevey Pope-Allred. The couple first opened their doors in hopes of allowing expectant mothers, in all stages of pregnancy, to feel supported.

"I've been a registered nurse for 16 years now in the emergency room, and I know a lot of our moms suffer from that fatigue or low energy sometimes," Stevey said. "Morning sickness can be an unpleasant side of pregnancy, but we're super excited to offer that IV therapy."

You can stream your favorite show and sit back and relax. Moms are in and out in 45 minutes.

"The feedback that we've seen from our moms has been amazing," Stevey said.

Secret Stork Ultrasound is co-hosting a belly-to-baby expo at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.

