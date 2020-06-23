Event cancellations impact private security businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Security businesses around the country and here in the Valley are operating a little bit differently in this pandemic."I would say all of our losses have come from events. So basically no quinceañeras, weddings, no congratulatory parties," said Roger Medina with Fresno County Private Security.Fresno County Private Security has been in Fresno for 15 years.There are more than 50 security companies in the Valley. Social distancing guidelines have canceled events big and small and hit some companies harder than others."About 35 percent of our business is just gone because they can't do anything about it. Basically, I just refold those employees back in, offer more days off to full-time employees," Medina said.They've been able to stay afloat by changing the way they operate and offering what businesses need during the pandemic."They could not afford to pay rent because they weren't getting any income. No one could come to their front doors so they were shut down. Of course, security was on the bottom list. That's the first thing that gets cut because it becomes unnecessary because there's nobody there to watch. We just modify that," Medina saidThey can offer Patrol checks instead of around the clock care. Some businesses have even called to add more so the business is intact when they open.One big event they work is the Big Fresno Fair. The goal is to have a safe fair.In addition to COVID-19, security officers are also finding themselves dealing with protesters and finding a space that fits for everyone.Companies like Fresno County Private Security are hopeful events will resume. They will have to wait and see how they'll approach those.