Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps

KILLEEN, Texas -- A man was caught on camera burglarizing a home while a 12-year-old slept unaware just feet away.Max Bledsoe was driving home from work when he began to repeatedly receive notifications of movement taking place inside his living room. He explained that he figured it was his son, who was home at the time.Upon arriving home and walking through his front door, he said something felt off."I go into the bedroom and see my window wide open with my air conditioner pushed through, that's when I realized stuff was not right," Bledsoe said.He then called Killeen police after discovering missing belongings throughout the house, including his indoor security camera.It was after he called police that he realized a total of $1,000 of items were missing.One of the stolen items was a Nintendo Switch. It was taken from inside the room where his son was sleeping.Bledsoe's iPad was also stolen. It was powered on approximately a mile away from his home.If you recognize this man please call Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.