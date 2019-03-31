Crime & Safety

Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was caught on camera burglarizing a home while a 12-year-old slept unaware just feet away.

KILLEEN, Texas -- A man was caught on camera burglarizing a home while a 12-year-old slept unaware just feet away.

Max Bledsoe was driving home from work when he began to repeatedly receive notifications of movement taking place inside his living room. He explained that he figured it was his son, who was home at the time.

Upon arriving home and walking through his front door, he said something felt off.

"I go into the bedroom and see my window wide open with my air conditioner pushed through, that's when I realized stuff was not right," Bledsoe said.

He then called Killeen police after discovering missing belongings throughout the house, including his indoor security camera.

It was after he called police that he realized a total of $1,000 of items were missing.

One of the stolen items was a Nintendo Switch. It was taken from inside the room where his son was sleeping.

Bledsoe's iPad was also stolen. It was powered on approximately a mile away from his home.

If you recognize this man please call Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyburglarytexas newssecuritycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
Stolen generator hasn't hampered veteran's dream of running food truck
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
A jersey gave away a thief targeting Madera businesses
Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway
Show More
Man shot in east central Fresno, police say
Shots fired after fight breaks out at Cherry Avenue Auction
'Game of Thrones' fans scramble to find replica throne
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Wife accused of shooting husband reveals her side of the story in court documents
More TOP STORIES News