Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon

Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association or SEFCEDA will hold its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
RELATED: Latino Life: Local trailblazers getting recognition in southeast Fresno
The luncheon at the Fresno Fairgrounds is a fundraiser for SEFCEDA. The organization connects Southeast Fresno residents with job training and educational opportunities.
SEFCEDA is also on a mission to create a new park and soccer complex in Southeast Fresno.
The luncheon honors community members for their contributions to the area.
Get ticket information by calling (559) 708-7101 or visit the SEFCEDA website.