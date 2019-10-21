Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local community leaders are getting recognition in November for their impact on Southeast Fresno.

Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association or SEFCEDA will hold its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: Latino Life: Local trailblazers getting recognition in southeast Fresno

The luncheon at the Fresno Fairgrounds is a fundraiser for SEFCEDA. The organization connects Southeast Fresno residents with job training and educational opportunities.

SEFCEDA is also on a mission to create a new park and soccer complex in Southeast Fresno.

The luncheon honors community members for their contributions to the area.

Get ticket information by calling (559) 708-7101 or visit the SEFCEDA website.

2019 Honorees





Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
Family of murdered Earlimart teen speaks out, demands justice
New dispensary set to open this week in Farmersville
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Show More
2nd Sesame Place park opening in San Diego
Fresno murder suspect struggled with substance abuse, pastors say
Man shot by another driver on Highway 180 in Fresno
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
More TOP STORIES News