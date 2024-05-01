Father arrested for giving daughter weed, vapes to sell at school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen girl who tried to sell pot and vape pens at school didn't need to go far to lead authorities to her suspected supplier.

Her own father now faces charges.

Juan Ortiz of Lindsay is accused of giving marijuana and vape pens to his daughter to sell.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to an elementary school in Woodville after the 13-year-old girl was caught with the items.

Deputies say the girl told them her father encouraged her to sell the pot and vapes to her classmates.

Ortiz was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment and providing marijuana and vape pens to a minor.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.