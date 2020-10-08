Selma movie theater will open for weekend showings starting Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma 6 Cinemas is gearing up for its reopening this Friday.The theater will open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly seven months.Showtimes will range between 4 pm to 7 pm each weekend, said general manager David Rivera. The theater will add more weekday and late-night screenings if there is a demand.New protocols will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Auditoriums will have reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.Mobile ticketing and employee health training will also be enforced to help keep audience members safe.Since several new movies have been put on hold, the theater will show a mix of new blockbusters and classic family films.