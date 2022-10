Car fire put out after vehicle crashes into home near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vehicle collided with house that prompted the car to go up in flames Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call of a crash around 8:18 a.m.

The crash took place at South Avenue and Del Rey Avenue near Selma.

Fresno County Fire Department said they quickly extinguished the fire and that no one in the house was injured.

Though the house was damaged from the crash, it did not suffer damages from the car fire.

The driver suffered minor injuries due to the crash.