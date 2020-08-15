FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A runaway suspect tried slamming his car into a Selma police unit before leading officers on a chase through Fresno County.
When officers tried pulling 24-year-old Angel Calderon over on Friday near Rose and Highland, he swerved and tried hitting a police car.
Different agencies helped to catch Calderon before he could drive into any residential areas.
In addition to attempted assault charges, officers also found meth inside Calderon's car.
Man attempts to slam car into Selma police car, turns into chase in Fresno Co.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News