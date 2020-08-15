Man attempts to slam car into Selma police car, turns into chase in Fresno Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A runaway suspect tried slamming his car into a Selma police unit before leading officers on a chase through Fresno County.When officers tried pulling 24-year-old Angel Calderon over on Friday near Rose and Highland, he swerved and tried hitting a police car.Different agencies helped to catch Calderon before he could drive into any residential areas.In addition to attempted assault charges, officers also found meth inside Calderon's car.