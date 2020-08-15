Man attempts to slam car into Selma police car, turns into chase in Fresno Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A runaway suspect tried slamming his car into a Selma police unit before leading officers on a chase through Fresno County.

When officers tried pulling 24-year-old Angel Calderon over on Friday near Rose and Highland, he swerved and tried hitting a police car.

Different agencies helped to catch Calderon before he could drive into any residential areas.

In addition to attempted assault charges, officers also found meth inside Calderon's car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countypolice chase
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Popular Clovis restaurant gets citation after diners found eating indoors
California begins rolling blackouts for first time in 9 years
Gov. Newsom 'disappointed' in Immanuel Schools for opening
Man shot and killed in Dinuba, authorities looking for suspect
Valley school districts say students must be immunized to attend online classes
Central California coronavirus cases
Heat Wave Hits Central California
Show More
Children given new bikes courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff's Office
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands in SoCal
Tulare County officials monitoring situation at Outside Creek School
Limo services, local DJs hit by COVID-19 cancellations
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
More TOP STORIES News