California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Selma.
Officers say the crash happened on Highway 99 at Floral Ave. just after 4 pm.
Officials say a car stopped in the median, slowing down traffic.
That's when a pickup truck with a trailer swerved to avoid the traffic and hit the stopped car, killing the driver.
The 27-year-old killed in the crash has not been identified.
