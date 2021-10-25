California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Selma.Officers say the crash happened on Highway 99 at Floral Ave. just after 4 pm.Officials say a car stopped in the median, slowing down traffic.That's when a pickup truck with a trailer swerved to avoid the traffic and hit the stopped car, killing the driver.The 27-year-old killed in the crash has not been identified.