California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Selma

EMBED <>More Videos

CA storm: Strong winds topple over trees, power lines

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Selma.

Officers say the crash happened on Highway 99 at Floral Ave. just after 4 pm.

Officials say a car stopped in the median, slowing down traffic.

That's when a pickup truck with a trailer swerved to avoid the traffic and hit the stopped car, killing the driver.


The 27-year-old killed in the crash has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmafatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News