Firefighters douse large fire at Selma home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating to determine what caused a fire at a home in Selma on Monday morning.Firefighters from CAL FIRE, Selma Fire and Kingsburg Fire all responded to the burning house on Mitchell Avenue and Dennis Drive.The flames started in the back yard and quickly spread to the garage and the back of the house. Fire crews arrived to find larges amounts of smoke.Firefighters say four adults and two children were home at the time of the fire, and all of them made it out safely.All six of them were checked for smoke inhalation, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.