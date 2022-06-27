Flames break out at Selma home, no injuries reported

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a fire at a home in Selma.

It was first reported just after midnight Monday on Golden State Boulevard near Dinuba Avenue.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the two-story home as crews worked to spray water on it.

Selma fire responded to the scene along with crews from CAL FIRE Fresno County.

It's not known if anyone lived in the home and no injuries have been reported.
