sports

Senior Spotlight: Selma High track star one of the best in school's history

Although she missed out on a senior season, Selma's Mia Salinas already left her mark on the school's record books.
By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Right before the spring season was canceled, Selma High School was set to unveil its new stadium.

One senior missed out on redemption, but will still get another chance to compete.

The grand opening of the Bear's new state-of-the-art stadium was Friday, March 20, for a track meet called the Selma High Invitational. A little more than a week before the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I'm definitely very sad I didn't get to compete on the track. I was looking forward to it," said Mia Salinas. "Everything changed like a week before our first home meet."

Although she missed out on a senior season, Selma's Mia Salinas already left her mark on the school's record books.

"She has records in the 400, the 800, she was close to 300 hurdles last year - would have gotten it this year so she definitely will go down in history as one of our best," said head track coach, Alex Reyes.

Last year, she was less than a second away from making the state track meet, which motivated her in the offseason.

"Kept reminding her about those emotions she had after that race. She was crying because she was upset about it," Reyes said.

"It was really emotional and it really hurt my heart because I was really looking forward to it, I worked all year," Salinas said.

Thursday would have been the area meet, instead she'll walk across the stage with her family for a new look graduation.

"If you had to choose area meet or graduation, which would you have chosen?" asked ABC30 Sports Director, Stephen Hicks.

"I would definitely choose area meet," Salinas said.

While she'll miss out on her chance at redemption, she'll still have the chance to compete. Next year, she'll run for the Cougars at CSU San Marcos.

"And I had no idea I was going to, so I'm really excited," she said.

"I think she can be around a 60 point which would be amazing for a freshman," Reyes said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsselmahigh school sportssports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
Senior Spotlight: Sunnyside's Jessica Valles is a three-time Valley champion and dedicated dancer
Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown
Clovis' Julia Hardwick wins B'nai B'rith award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump deems churches 'essential,' calls for them to reopen
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Show More
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Ordinance pushes to reopen Fresno's places of worship
More TOP STORIES News