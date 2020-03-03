Selma gets grant to build brand new city park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma neighborhood will soon welcome a new park.The city received a grant of nearly $4.5 million thanks to Proposition 68.The 2018 California Parks and Water bond will allow the city to build the new park near Rockwell Pond.The city will acquire the 28-acre parcel to construct new playground equipment, a water play park, a walking trail, and two basketball courts.It's a big move for the community. The last park constructed in Selma was Shafer Park back in the mid-80s.