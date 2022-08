Pedestrian killed in crash near Selma

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Fresno County.

It happened around 9:45 on Thursday night in the area of Rose and Bethel Avenues, east of Selma.

Officers say the pedestrian died at the scene.