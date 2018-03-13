Selma Police arrest man who they say stabbed 25-year-old protecting friend

Selma Police have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Hernandez for a deadly stabbing. It happened early last Tuesday morning off McCall near Tulare Street.There Selma Police said they found 25-year-old Cory Smith. He was stabbed and later died in the hospital.Police said Smith's friend had been the intended victim. She told police her ex-boyfriend and his friends showed up and began attacking her. When her friend, Smith, stepped in to defend her-- he was stabbed multiple times.Hernandez will now be charged with Smith's homicide. He was already in custody for probation violations in relation to the case.