FRESNO COUNTY

Selma Police arrest man who they say stabbed 25-year-old protecting friend

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Selma Police have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Hernandez for a deadly stabbing. It happened early last Tuesday morning off McCall near Tulare Street.

There Selma Police said they found 25-year-old Cory Smith. He was stabbed and later died in the hospital.

Police said Smith's friend had been the intended victim. She told police her ex-boyfriend and his friends showed up and began attacking her. When her friend, Smith, stepped in to defend her-- he was stabbed multiple times.

Hernandez will now be charged with Smith's homicide. He was already in custody for probation violations in relation to the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
selmafresno countystabbingarrestSelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man dies after stabbing in Selma
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News