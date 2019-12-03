Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is looking for a driver who hit and killed a man crossing the street.It happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday on Golden State between Dinuba and Highland.Police say the driver hit the man and dragged his body several hundred yards before it ended up at the intersection of Highland and Floral.The victim was pronounced dead on scene.There is no description of the driver's car at this time and the identity of the victim has not been released.