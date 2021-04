FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday.Officers responded to a home on Jasper Street near Lewis Street around 5:00 am.Investigators say the victim was shot inside the house.Paramedics transported the person to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.Detectives are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.No further information on a possible suspect was immediately available.