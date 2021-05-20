arrest

Man suspected in Selma shooting & arson arrested after crashing into police cruiser

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 35-year-old suspected in a Selma shooting was arrested Thursday morning after investigators say he crashed his car into a police cruiser while trying to get away from officers.

Officers were monitoring a house on Rose and Dockery Avenues that had shots fired at it recently. A vehicle outside the home was also set on fire.

At around 3:20 am, they saw a brown Honda drive up and stop in front of the house. The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, who has now been identified as Jose Miguel Rios, sped away.

Police chased the suspect through several neighborhoods for about 10 minutes. That's when Rios rear-ended a police cruiser with an officer inside of it.

Investigators say Rios then took off running on Highland Avenue. Officers eventually found him in the backyard of a home near Dinuba and Highland Avenues.

Officers discovered a rifle case and a gasoline can inside Rios's car, which they believe may connect him to the recent shooting and arson case. Hours later they found a loaded AK-47 they believe Rios threw out of his car during the pursuit. It was recovered in a gutter at Lee and Gaither.

Selma police say Rios was also caught on a doorbell camera holding a rifle up at an apartment. They're now investigating if he's connected to other shootings in the city.

Rios was taken to the Fresno County Jail and booked on several charges, including disorderly conduction, firearms possession and evading police.

Officials say the officer who was rear-ended by Rios's vehicle was not injured in the crash.

