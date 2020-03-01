Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department says a woman and an 11-year-old were shot in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in what they believe is a domestic dispute.

Authorities responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. near Olive and Lewis streets.

The woman was in her car with an eight and 11-year-old when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say the woman was shot in the upper body and the 11-year-old was shot in the arm.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. and are expected to survive.

Police say they have identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle and are working to track them down.
