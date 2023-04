Selma Unified will have a new superintendent next school year. The board of trustees has ratified a three-year contract for Edward Gomes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

The board of trustees has ratified a three-year contract for Edward Gomes.

He will take over for current superintendent Marilyn Shepherd, who's retiring at the end of June.

Gomes comes to Selma after serving as lead instructional superintendent at Fresno Unified.

He also previously worked for the Hanford Elementary School District.

His first official day as Selma's superintendent will be on July first.