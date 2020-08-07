Selma teachers can now work remotely if they don't have access to childcare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma Unified teachers who are also parents of school-aged children are now allowed to work from home if their children have no school or childcare.
Last week, the school district told teachers they would have to report to campus, but they couldn't bring their children.
Selma was one of the few school districts to order teachers to the worksite without helping out with childcare.
But teachers have also told Action News that Kerman Unified and Tulare Joint Union High School District had similar policies.
Tulare Union responded, saying the health and safety of staff and students are most important, which means limiting exposure on campus. They added having teachers on campus ensures a better quality of learning.
