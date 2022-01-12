train crash

Semi-truck slams into train in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck slammed into a train in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning.

Officials say the train was traveling westbound near Jensen and Maple Avenues around 8:30 am on tracks that had no guarded rail crossing.

Railroad crews had set up flares to warn drivers of the crossing train, but the CHP says the truck driver was southbound on Maple Avenue and didn't see the flames.

The truck hit the train and was dragged a few feet west.

Investigators say the truck driver was traveling too fast for fog conditions. Visibility was around 200 feet at the time of the crash.

No one was hurt.

Southbound Maple Avenue is expected to be closed for another hour.

