Hundreds of face masks distributed to Fresno's senior citizens

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the city's most vulnerable population, boots on the ground distributed hundreds of masks at the Senior Citizens Village in Fresno.

"A lot of the seniors don't have readily accessible access to PPE equipment. This is great because the PPE can come to them," said Administrator Guillermo Moreno.

This was just one of five senior stops in southeast Fresno.

In light of Fresno County's surge in coronavirus cases and the rising hospitalization rate, District 5 Councilmember Luis Chavez organized the mask giveaway along with Caglia Environmental, Tradecraft Farms, Fresno Chamber of Commerce, Royal Oak Strategies, and Olympic Property Services.

"This is one small step we can take to help. Eventually, the city and this country will come out of this pandemic but we want to make sure our seniors feel supported and more importantly, they have access to good quality masks," Chavez said.

He added: "A lot of our seniors are on a fixed income and we wanted to make sure we got some sponsors to help and support this effort."

Ted Hutchins is one of more than 700 seniors living on the property, many of whom were sure to take advantage of the mask giveaway.

He said with mask requirements implemented at stores and most public places, including the office at the village, this event came at the perfect time: "I don't have to worry about getting some more."

The effort will continue with another mask giveaway next week. Those interested in sponsoring or donating can do so by contacting councilmember Chavez's office at City Hall.
