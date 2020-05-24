Sports

Senior Spotlight: Clovis High's Puente sisters to reunite on the softball field in college

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Puente twins were a dynamic duo for Clovis High's softball team. Allie is the pitcher, and Kassie is the catcher.

"Allie had so much pressure being the pitcher at Clovis High, having her sister catching for her just aided in that. To have someone you feel comfortable with, has caught you your whole life was very beneficial for her," says Clovis High head softball coach Mike Noel.

Says Kassie: "Yeah she's older, but when I'm on the field I'm in charge of her. I make relationships with the umpires to help her out over there."

The twins grew up on the diamond. Their father is a baseball coach and their older sister Emily also played for the Cougars.

The three sisters captured two Valley titles together in 2017 and 2018. While things can get competitive at home, they try to work together when they're on the field.

The trio will once again be reunited on the field next year. The sisters will be playing together at Marymount California University.

Emily is transferring after playing for the Fresno City Rams the past two years.

The Puente sisters will be living together but their parents won't be around to mediate their fights.

As the twins say goodbye to their softball careers as Cougars.. they are looking forward to carrying on the winning tradition they've established here at Clovis High school.

"That's got to be a dream come true for three sisters who have competed together to continue on for as long as possible, I don't think it can get better than that."
