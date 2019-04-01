Sense of humor shines in April 1 offer from Fresno CHP

Car thieves unsure of what tools they need to dismantle the vehicles can bring them into the CHP office for free instructional classes for one day only.
"If you've stolen a vehicle and not sure what tools you will need to dismantle it, bring it on in!" they said in a Facebook post. "Free instructional classes today!"
But there's more. Officers volunteered to play a game with people who might also have stored contraband inside their cars.
"As a bonus, if you have drugs hidden in your car, and the K9 can't find it, you win a prize!!" the CHP offered. "Taco truck and sodas are free all day if you participate!!"
Officer Shasta Tollefson tells Action News nobody has taken them up on their April 1 offer yet, but they're ready just in case.