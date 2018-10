A former teacher's aide will have to wait more than a month to learn his punishment for lewd acts with a minor.A judge has decided to delay sentencing for 24-year old Elder Lor pending the outcome of a doctor's review.He previously pleaded no contest to the charges back in March of this year.Lor was an instructional aide at Creative Alternatives School in Fresno.That's a non-public school for special needs students.Lor is now due back in court on Dec. 5.