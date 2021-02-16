Castle Fire burn area in Sequoia National Forest remains closed months after blaze

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some areas impacted by the Castle Fire in Tulare County over the summer are still closed as crews work to repair the severely burned areas.Lands managed by the National Forest between Camp Nelson and the community of Ponderosa will remain closed.The Castle Fire joined the Shotgun Fire, forming the SQF Complex Fire, and tore through the Sequoia National Forest from August to December of last year.Authorities say the burned areas, combined with the winter weather, making things too dangerous for public recreation at this point.Meanwhile, officials say other areas outside the burn perimeter are expected to reopen on Tuesday.