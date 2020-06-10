sequoia national forest

Woman rescued from Sequoia National Forest after becoming separated from group

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Angeles 24-year-old woman who was lost in Sequoia National Forest was rescued overnight.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team was called to Rodeo Flat area of the park just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

She got separated from her group and the Naval Air Station Lemoore was called to assist. With their helicopter, they were able to help rescue the woman around midnight.

Authorities added that the woman was found unharmed and that she is doing well.
