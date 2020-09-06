2 people dead after plane crashes in Sequoia National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a plane crash that killed two people in the Sequoia National Forest.Officials say a single-engine aircraft took off from the Visalia Airport at 11 am on Friday and was expected to arrive at Needles Airport in San Bernardino County at 1 pm.Crews found the crash site Saturday morning with the two people who did not survive.Their identities have not been released at this time.