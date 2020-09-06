2 people dead after plane crashes in Sequoia National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a plane crash that killed two people in the Sequoia National Forest.

Officials say a single-engine aircraft took off from the Visalia Airport at 11 am on Friday and was expected to arrive at Needles Airport in San Bernardino County at 1 pm.


Crews found the crash site Saturday morning with the two people who did not survive.

Their identities have not been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysequoia national parkplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
150 trapped, 10 injured at Mammoth Pool campground as Creek Fire grows to 36,000 acres
Creek Fire: Families forced to adjust Labor Day plans, temporary evacuation sites in place
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
Show More
Armed group of men arrested after pursuit ends in central Fresno crash
Don't go to large gatherings this weekend, warns Fresno County
Be careful not to start fires this weekend: CAL FIRE
FCC men's basketball team on probation for 4 years
Hanford burglar arrested twice in 24 hours returns stolen items
More TOP STORIES News