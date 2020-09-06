FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a plane crash that killed two people in the Sequoia National Forest.
Officials say a single-engine aircraft took off from the Visalia Airport at 11 am on Friday and was expected to arrive at Needles Airport in San Bernardino County at 1 pm.
Crews found the crash site Saturday morning with the two people who did not survive.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
2 people dead after plane crashes in Sequoia National Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News