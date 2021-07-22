Rangers searching for 43-year-old hiker who went missing in Sequoia National Park

missing person

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- National park rangers are searching for a hiker who went missing in Sequoia National Park.

Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Thoke was walking along the High Sierra Trail between Kaweah Gap and Crescent Meadow on Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen around 1 pm. Rangers say Thoke split from his group and hiked toward Crescent Meadow when he walked off-trail.

Thoke was carrying a black overnight backpack. He was believed to be wearing bright colored shirt and shorts.

Thoke has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall.

Park officials are asking anyone who hiked along the High Sierra Trail between Wednesday and Thursday to contact them at 888-677-2746 or SEKI_Dispatch@nps.gov.



