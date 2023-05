6th-grade teacher Sergio de Alba was selected as the 2022 Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year among thousands of educators.

De Alba received a prize package valued at more than $30,000, which includes $25,000 to expand computer science or robotics.

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley teacher's dedication to his students led to the surprise of a lifetime.

Video provided by Amazon shows his colleagues at RM Miano Elementary surprising him with a box full of swag.

