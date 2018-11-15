Serial killer jailed for strangling California women may be linked to 90 more murders

EMBED </>More Videos

Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders

ODESSA, Texas --
A convicted serial killer who was serving a life sentence in California for murdering three women in the state may be connected to 90 more murders across the country.

Samuel Little, 78, was found guilty in 2014 in the slayings of three Los Angeles women in the 1980s but he has long been suspected in numerous other deaths.

Little now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide spanning nearly four decades, and investigators already have corroborated about a third of those, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators say Little gave details on murders he may have committed from 1970 to 2005 in multiple states. Thirty murders have been confirmed by authorities. A Texas prosecutor said the victims' families may finally get justice.

"There are people all over this country that haven't had answers, haven't had justice, but now they will," said Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland. "So even though it was delayed, it will not be denied."

Little was extradited to Texas in July and charged with the 1994 murder of a woman in the state.

If the number of killings Little claims to have committed proves true, it would make him one of the most prolific killers in U.S. history. Ted Bundy confessed to 30 homicides from about 1974 to 1978. John Wayne Gacy killed at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.

When Little was convicted in 2014, Los Angeles cold-case detectives suspected he was a serial killer, a transient and former boxer who traveled the country preying on drug addicts, troubled women and others. His criminal history includes offenses committed in 24 states spread over 56 years - mostly assault, burglary, armed robbery, shoplifting and drug violations.

Those detectives determined that Little often delivered a knockout punch to women and then proceeded to strangle them while masturbating, dumping the bodies and soon after leaving town.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
serial killertexas newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
Show More
'Polite Bandit' arrested following 33 day crime spree in Northwest Fresno
Valley natives heading back to Paradise to guard home from possible looters
Security increased at Sanger middle school following online threat
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
More News