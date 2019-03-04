serial killer

Serial killer who murdered 25 farm workers in northern California dies

A notorious serial killer has died at the age of 85 in the Corcoran state prison, where he was serving a life sentence for multiple murders.

Juan Corona was convicted in 1982 of murdering 25 farm workers whose bodies were found buried in northern California. He was sentenced to 25 concurrent life sentences.

The bodies of the workers were found in orchards near Yuba City in 1971.

The number of murders set a record in the United States at the time. All the victims were men who had been seen with Corona or had been hired through Corona's labor contracting business.

Corona died at 8:15 a.m. on Monday at a hospital outside the California State Prison-Corcoran.
