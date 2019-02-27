'Any lower, it would have gotten her': Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families

Updated an hour ago

A series of random shootings in Fresno County has families terrified and deputies perplexed. In the span of three hours Wednesday night, gunfire hit at least three homes from Selma to Kingsburg.Maria Bittner ran over to her daughter's house on the 500 block 10th Avenue after receiving a panicked call."I saw the broken glass, so we were looking to see if maybe they threw a rock in."Instead, the family found casings, looked up and realized someone had fired multiple shots through the front window. The rounds penetrated the house, whizzing inches above the head of Bittner's daughter who was asleep on the couch."The pellets went into the TV, the back of the wall into the dining room. She was sitting right in front on the recliner, reclined back, so if they had shot any lower it would have got her as well," said Bittner.Investigators say that wasn't the only random shooting Wednesday night. The first report came in at 8:30 on the 8500 block of E. Dinuba Ave in Selma.Two people said the travel trailer they were inside was hit.Bittner's daughter filed the second report around 11:00. A third house was hit around 11:30 on the 10000 block of E. Elkhorn Ave."We never know if this might continue tonight. And of course, if you hear anything that resembles gunshots call law enforcement right away," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Detectives still don't know if there is a connection between the victims or if there is more than one shooter. Families are just as baffled."They just asked if we knew anybody that was mad at us, or if we knew any gang members, and we said no. We didn't know anybody," said Bittner.The longest distance between the shooting locations is about 10 miles. Deputies say it is incredibly fortunate that so far, nobody has been hurt. They are asking for everyone in the county to be aware of suspicious activity.