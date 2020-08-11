17-year-old Sesame Place worker assaulted by couple over mask policy: Police

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania -- A Sesame Place employee underwent surgery following an attack over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday night at the theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Hours before the incident, police say the 17-year-old worker asked a couple to comply with the theme park's mask policy. Sometime after 5 p.m., an altercation ensued after the worker again asked the couple to comply with the mask policy, said police.

The couple became hostile and struck the employee, resulting in the boy sustaining injuries to his face and oral cavity, according to investigators.

The worker underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a vehicle with New York plates.

Middletown Township police are working with the New York City Police Department to track down the couple involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-949-1000.

Sesame Place released this statement on the incident:

"On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members.We've been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to them."
