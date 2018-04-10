Settlement reached after Buchanan HS athletes accused of sexual assault

The family of a girl who said she was sexually assaulted by a couple of Buchanan High School athletes has reached a settlement in their civil lawsuit against the students and their parents.Action News broke the story of the lawsuit and the lack of discipline against Blake Wells and Hunter Reinke two years ago.Clovis Unified investigated the accusations after we shared court documents revealing Wells admitted to drinking alcohol at the July 2015 party at his parents' home. Drinking is a violation of the district's code of conduct for athletes.Prosecutors with the attorney general's office pursued a case against the boys, but since they were minors at the time, the records are also confidential.The girl's father confirmed a settlement, but didn't reveal the details. He referred us to his attorney, Stephen Estey, who didn't return our calls Tuesday.The father of the girl - identified in court documents as Jenny Doe -- told Action News his daughter is in better spirits now and putting this behind her is the beginning of the healing process.He said the punishment didn't fit the crime and Wells and Reinke shouldn't have been allowed to keep playing sports"There's no justice in this world, but this is the closest we'll get," he said.Attorneys filed the civil lawsuit on February 24, 2016 -- two games into the season for Buchanan's baseball team, which won a national championship that year with contributions from both Wells and Reinke.They're both adults now and went to community colleges to play sports - football at College of the Sequoias for Wells, and baseball at Arizona Western College for Reinke.