Seven people arrested for selling meth at Eagle Mountain Casino

An undercover operation at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville has several people facing drug charges.Over the first few days of July, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division deputies and Tribal Gaming Commission officers conducted a sting operation after complaints of illegal drugs found on casino property.Investigators posed as casino patrons and made undercover purchases of methamphetamine from seven different people.They are Eduardo Teran, 43, Lisa Sanchez-Diaz, 42, Paul Frausto, 48, Nicholas Miller, 28, Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 24, Alvaro Carranza Carasco, 33, and Trinidad Ramirez, 45.Investigations into the crimes are ongoing.