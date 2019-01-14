Seven people displaced following house fire in Central Fresno

The Fresno Fire Department has determined a candle sparked an early morning house fire in Central Fresno that displaced seven people.The call came in around 4 a.m. Monday of a house fire on Rowell near Home Avenue.When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof.Fire officials say the candle that started the fire was lit in a back bedroom and spread to the attic.Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic.The home did not have any electricity.Fire crews plan to be at the scene for at least a couple of hours.