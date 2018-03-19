FRESNO

Several cars damaged by rocks on HWY 168 in Northeast Fresno

Several cars are being repaired after being damaged by rocks in the roadway on Highway 168 near the Shaw off-ramp in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several cars are being repaired after being damaged by rocks in the roadway on Highway 168 near the Shaw off-ramp in Northeast Fresno. It happened around 11:30 Sunday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, at least two cars came across the rocks on the road causing flat tires. One caller said a driver even lost control of their car, hitting a roadway wall after running over a rock.

No one was hurt.

The road has since been cleared of all rocks and debris. It's not yet known how the rocks got in the road.
