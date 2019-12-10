Several dogs from Fresno recovered after van full of dogs stolen in northern California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several dogs from Fresno have been found safe after being stolen in northern California.
They are among two dozen dogs that were inside a cargo van when it went missing in Fremont, California, on Monday morning.
The thief was driving around trying to sell the dogs, police said.
Hours later, police in Oakland announced they had found the van and arrested one person. Three of the dogs inside the van were missing, but the other 27 were still inside and safe.
Many of the 30 dogs that were in the van were being transported from Fresno to the Bay Area.
