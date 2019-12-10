dogs stolen

Several dogs from Fresno recovered after van full of dogs stolen in northern California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several dogs from Fresno have been found safe after being stolen in northern California.

They are among two dozen dogs that were inside a cargo van when it went missing in Fremont, California, on Monday morning.

The thief was driving around trying to sell the dogs, police said.

Hours later, police in Oakland announced they had found the van and arrested one person. Three of the dogs inside the van were missing, but the other 27 were still inside and safe.

RELATED: Van stolen from Fremont with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland

Many of the 30 dogs that were in the van were being transported from Fresno to the Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofremontdogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
Dog stolen from outside SF grocery store found, reunited with owner
Couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
61-year-old woman killed in Merced crash, police say other driver ran red light
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
Former FUSD board member Ashjian fined for conflicts of interest
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
Show More
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment identified
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News