Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near DInuba

EMBED <>More Videos

The property owner says the building's burglar alarm was tripped at 2:30 a.m...The shed was found with a door open and a tractor in flames.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning shed fire in Tulare County.

It broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Road 62 near Avenue 422 just West of Dinuba.

The property owner says he initially got an alert that the building's burglar alarm was tripped about 2:30 a.m. but he was unable to check the property right then.

Minutes later a neighbor alerted him to the fire.

He says the shed was found with a door open and a tractor in flames.

The fire quickly spread to another tractor, some spray rigs, and other tools in the large shed.

Fire crews from Fresno County were called in to help fight the blaze.

An official cause for this fire had not yet been determined.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
tulare countyfireagriculturefarming
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at plant in Texas
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
Show More
City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana in Tulare
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
Sanger Unified warns parents of suspicious man who offered students ride home
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
More TOP STORIES News