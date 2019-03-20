Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near DInuba

Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning shed fire in Tulare County.It broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Road 62 near Avenue 422 just West of Dinuba.The property owner says he initially got an alert that the building's burglar alarm was tripped about 2:30 a.m. but he was unable to check the property right then.Minutes later a neighbor alerted him to the fire.He says the shed was found with a door open and a tractor in flames.The fire quickly spread to another tractor, some spray rigs, and other tools in the large shed.Fire crews from Fresno County were called in to help fight the blaze.An official cause for this fire had not yet been determined.