Several people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

At least a dozen people are without a home after an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno.

At least a dozen people are without a home after an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday at the Ranchwood Condominiums in the area of Lane and Winery.

Fresno Fire says the blaze started in an apartment on the bottom floor and quickly spread to the second story, damaging multiple units.

Crews say the fire is contained but they are still investigating the cause.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this blaze.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP tells drivers what to do if approached by con-artist impersonating 'disabled motorist'
Dog finds forever home after being left to die in locked cage
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
Police search for killer after Fresno mother with serious injuries dies at hospital
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Show More
Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
37-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Dos Palos
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
3 men rob West Fresno Deli Delicious at gunpoint
More News