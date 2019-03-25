Crime & Safety

Several people shot after random drive-by shootings across northeast Fresno

A car full of men has been driving around in northeast Fresno, shooting at random at pedestrians with an Airsoft gun or a BB gun.

Several people - about six or seven victims - have been hit by pellets in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police say the suspects are a group of three to four men in a small compact white vehicle.

They've received reports of shootings at Bullard and Browning, Bullard and Fresno and Dakota and First between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Fresno Police are investigating the incident.
