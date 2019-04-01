Several people without power after structure fire in Fresno County

#MainIncident Fire crews on scene of a structure fire with power lines down - on the 22000 block of W. Railroad in San Joaquin @northcentralfire assisting. No reported injuries and the fire cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jZ02WVmMfQ — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 31, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that took down multiple power lines in Fresno County.Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire on West Railroad in San Joaquin just before 4:30 p.m.Officials say a transformer and a shed or barn caught fire, knocking multiple power lines out and leaving several people in the area without power.The fire has been contained, and no one was injured, officials confirmed.Crews say PG&E has been notified. It is unclear when power will be restored.