fire

Several people without power after structure fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that took down multiple power lines in Fresno County.

Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire on West Railroad in San Joaquin just before 4:30 p.m.

Officials say a transformer and a shed or barn caught fire, knocking multiple power lines out and leaving several people in the area without power.

The fire has been contained, and no one was injured, officials confirmed.

Crews say PG&E has been notified. It is unclear when power will be restored.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
At least 19 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
TOP STORIES
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
Show More
Stolen generator hasn't hampered veteran's dream of running food truck
CA man jailed in Colombia for seeking sex with girls
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Merced, CHP says
Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway
64-year-old man dies in solo-rollover crash
More TOP STORIES News