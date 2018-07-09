Several stabbed, one dead after domestic disturbance in Parlier

Fresno Co. Investigators still at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Parlier. They’ve confirmed that the victim is a man in his 20’s. Two others are injuries, and at least one is a female. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PCdOhA2RuS — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 9, 2018

Fresno County Sheriff's investigators identified the victim in Monday morning's stabbing in Parlier as 21-year-old Anthony Gonzalez. It happened near Stanislaus and Bigger Streets.Investigators said the call initially came in to Parlier Police as a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night. The people that called told officers that there was somebody causing problems at the house, but by the time police arrived Gonzalez was gone.After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that Gonzales got into an argument with his wife and his mother-in-law. He then grabbed a knife and stabbed them both. He went after his father-in-law but sustained a stab wound during the struggle.Gonzalez died at a nearby hospital.Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in the case."We always have to leave open the possibility that this was self-defense. If it goes that route, we may not have any arrests in this case," Botti said.Parlier Police also told Fresno investigators that they rarely have calls in that particular neighborhood.Neighbors said they woke up to the police cars and crime scene tape and never thought something like this would happen close to home."It's very shocking and very surprising. I know that it doesn't feel good at all," neighbor Steven Gatica said.Action News did speak with people who said they were family members; however, they declined to answer any questions.Gonzalez lived in the home with his wife and her parents. At the time of the stabbing, investigators said there were five children in the house but were asleep during the incident.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.