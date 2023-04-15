Evacuation shelter opens in Porterville as residents recover from widespread flooding

A number of temporary shelters are closing their doors as families continue to recover from flooding caused by recent storms in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A number of temporary shelters are closing their doors as families continue to recover from flooding caused by recent storms in Tulare County.

As of Friday, there is only one left at the Army National Guard Armory in Porterville.

"We learned on April 3rd that by April 12th, there needed to be a succession plan. So, that became an immediate all hands on deck," said Porterville City Manager John Lollis.

On Friday, the Porterville City Council held a Special Meeting where they approved the draft of a license agreement between the City and the California Military Department for the temporary use of the Armory.

Porterville City Manager John Lollis says opening the shelter was a collaborative effort between the city, county, and state.

Lollis says it's important to continue providing support for those impacted by recent flooding.

"There are 40 individuals that are registered through the shelter and we see about 30 on a daily basis," Lollis explained. "So, having that presence is still an essential need."

City staff also worked quickly to make necessary improvements in the building to meet American Red Cross facility requirements.

"That is where we are providing three meals a day, health services, as well as connections to emotional support and recovery services," said Taylor Poisall with American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross will be at the Armory providing services until further notice.

"This crisis is not over, it may feel like it right now, but it's just a lull before what could be another emergency condition," Lollis said.