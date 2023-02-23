Cleanup continues after strong winds cause damage across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews were hard at work Wednesday as they cleared remnants of Tuesday night's wind storm throughout the City of Fresno.

One East Central Fresno Neighborhood saw a number of toppled trees near Madison and Belmont Avenues.

"Thankfully, everyone is okay. But primarily, we're clearing, limbs and trees down in roadways," Public Works Director Scott Mozier said.

The City of Fresno received 75 calls for service. Crews will continue to clear hazards from roadways, sidewalks and driveways through at least Friday.

Mozier says his team stays a step ahead of the storm, monitoring the forecast to best deploy landscape, tree and street cleaning crews.

"Our staff are trained in the event of an emergency to be on call and to augment regular day to day tree crews," Mozier explained.

Something emergency personnel had to do as well. Fresno Fire crews were dispatched to 177 calls within a 6 hour span.

Resources were stretched so thin-- off duty firefighters had to be called back.

Deputy Fire Chief Ted Semonious says emergency dispatchers had to triage calls prioritizing emergencies including a rescue near Fresno State where a family was trapped in their car because of a fallen tree.

"We had a lot of calls coming in that were power-lines down, with arching and a little bit of fire. And we had calls where there were trees into buildings and into the streets," Semonious said.

Lines that came down proved dangerous for both the public and first responders.

"We typically stay away 20 - 30 feet away from a downed power-line and we'll also stay away from fences, buildings, cars that a power-line may be touching along the way, because you don't know if they're energized," he said.

For non-emergency calls related to storm damage, you can call 3-1-1, or use the FresGO app.