Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police say Crescencio Lopez is suspected of sexually forcing himself on two female victims - a woman in her 40's and a minor."People are fearful," says Parlier Police Sgt. Dan Barcellos.According to police, the investigation started early last month.A minor claimed a man was stalking her and following her to school."We didn't have any leads on that at the time," Barcellos said. "We didn't have a name or a vehicle."Days later, a domestic dispute call would get them closer to their suspect."It was one of the victim's homes," Barcellos said. "He's been known by the family since 2009, so about 11 years he has been friends of the family."When they responded, investigators learned of sex crimes Lopez committed on the minor, dating back to April of last year.Then another victim came forward. They had the suspect's identity, but he was nowhere to be found.Finally, Tuesday morning, they tracked Lopez down to this Parlier neighborhood and he was arrested.Lopez faces three felony charges and five misdemeanors.Police are urging anyone who might have been victimized by Lopez to give them a call.His bail is set at a little less than $150,000.